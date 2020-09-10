IPL 2020: WATCH – Rohit Sharma’s huge six in net session lands on the rooftop of a moving bus

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash against their arch-rival, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the season-opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on September 19.

As the date approaches closer, the practice sessions are getting even more intense and gruelling for players. MI posted a new video on social media in which their skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen enjoying his batting under floodlights.

In the video, the Mumbai-lad charges down the track and smashes a monstrous six that travelled miles outside the fences of the training ground. Coincidentally, the ball landed on the rooftop of a moving bus.

A moment later, Rohit’s teammate was heard asking whether he ‘broke the window of the bus or not’.

“Batsmen smash sixes, Legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving,” MI captioned their post.

Here’s the video:

Rohit is among the most successful captains of the league. He has led MI to a record four championship title and will be definitely eyeing for the next one in the UAE.

MI stars spend quality time at the beach

Earlier, MI posted a series of pictures and clips in which the cricketers were seen enjoying themselves at a seaside.

Rohit was also accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their baby daughter Samaira. MI shared the adorable picture of Rohit’s family on their Twitter handle.

While some of them decided to play beach football, others rode the gigantic waves of the ocean.

The players are locked inside the biosecure bubble in the UAE. So franchises are organizing different activities to keep them engaged and relaxed.