IPL 2020: WATCH – Rohit Sharma’s huge six in net session lands on the rooftop of a moving bus

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash against their arch-rival, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the season-opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on September 19.
As the date approaches closer, the practice sessions are getting even more intense and gruelling for players. MI posted a new video on social media in which their skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen enjoying his batting under floodlights.
In the video, the Mumbai-lad charges down the track and smashes a monstrous six that travelled miles outside the fences of the training ground. Coincidentally, the ball landed on the rooftop of a moving bus.
A moment later, Rohit’s teammate was heard asking whether he ‘broke the window of the bus or not’.
“Batsmen smash sixes, Legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving,” MI captioned their post.
Here’s the video:
🙂 Batsmen smash sixes
😁 Legends clear the stadium
😎 Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving 🚌#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/L3Ow1TaDnE
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 9, 2020
Rohit is among the most successful captains of the league. He has led MI to a record four championship title and will be definitely eyeing for the next one in the UAE.
MI stars spend quality time at the beach
Earlier, MI posted a series of pictures and clips in which the cricketers were seen enjoying themselves at a seaside.
Rohit was also accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their baby daughter Samaira. MI shared the adorable picture of Rohit’s family on their Twitter handle.
🏖️ Baby's day out! 👼🏻💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/OpPdIyf4kp
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 8, 2020
While some of them decided to play beach football, others rode the gigantic waves of the ocean.
The sea-sun of Blue & Gold 🌊☀️💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @surya_14kumar @dhawal_kulkarni pic.twitter.com/PB40m3DUAd
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 8, 2020
The players are locked inside the biosecure bubble in the UAE. So franchises are organizing different activities to keep them engaged and relaxed.