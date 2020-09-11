IPL 2020: WATCH – Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers have fun while shooting for commercial

Advertisements and commercial shoots are part and parcel of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). Sponsors provide a hefty sum of money to the franchise owners so that the players endorse their products on the biggest platform of T20 cricket.

It is one of the primary revenue sources that increase the profitability for franchise owners. The viewership and reach of the T20 extravaganza have often reached billions.

Therefore, there is a no better way for sponsors to endorse their products on television, with the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma donning the logo of their products.

Over the years, shoots for commercial has also provided a great source of entertainment for both players and fans.

Yuzvendra Chahal, an integral member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was seen having fun with his teammate AB de Villiers while shooting for a commercial.

Chahal took to Twitter and shared a hilarious video of entertaining himself, along with the South African legend.

Here’s the video:

RCB coach on AB de Villiers taking up wicket-keeping duties

Earlier, RCB coach, Simon Katich, hinted at the possibility of AB donning the gloves for the upcoming tournament.

“Obviously, we’ve had a lot of discussions around the makeup of our team. AB has kept wickets in South Africa before so I’m sure that will be a topic for discussion. But what is the right balance in these conditions will also come into play. He’s got a huge role to play for us, given the number of performances over the years for RCB and South Africa,” Katich said about AB de Villiers.

AB was recently seen performing his drills for wicket-keeping.

“We know he’s a world-class performer and he’s had a fantastic tournament, where he led his team to a win in the 3TC competition. He’s coming in confident on the back of that and I’m sure, knowing his love for his franchise and playing with the players at RCB, he’s going to be excited by this prospect. We’ll see what happens with his job behind the stumps and with the bat,” Katich concluded.