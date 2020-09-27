IPL 2020: ‘Why not retire out a batsman’: Aakash Chopra on Wriddhiman Saha’s slow approach in SRH vs KKR game

Chopra suggested that SRH should get Williamson into the scheme of things.

'Priyam or Abhishek should have come ahead of Saha': Chopra.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their first win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after they comprehensively defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7-wickets on Saturday.

KKR opener Shubman Gill (70 not out) showed excellent temperament to take his side over the line. Gill was well supported by Eoin Morgan (42 not out) during KKR’s chase.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, failed to show the right intent. First, they were outplayed in the batting department, and then they were undone with the white leather as well.

Speaking about the below-par performance by SRH, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has questioned the franchise’s decision of not including Kane Williamson in their playing XI. Chopra said that Williamson looks fit and fine, therefore, SRH should give him a chance.

“Williamson is looking fit to me. During the match, there was an interview in which he never said that he was injured. So the big question is, why would you not pick Kane Williamson if he is fit and available. They should find a way to get Williamson into the scheme of things,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

SRH should have retired Saha out to increase the run-flow: Chopra

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the SRH team management should have sent Priyam Garg or Abhishek Sharma ahead of Wriddhiman Saha.

“Manish Pandey was playing well, but they sent Saha, which was a questionable call. They should have sent Priyam Garg or Abhishek Sharma before Saha because they had played the first match,” he added.

The 43-year-old cricket analyst opined that Sunrisers should have retired Saha out as the latter was not able to accelerate the innings.

“Saha kept on trying, I love him to bits, but he was not able to strike it big. In such a case, why not retire out a batsman, why is there a stigma attached to it, even when a bowler is not doing well he is not given his full quota. I know that your intentions are good, but you are not able to get going,” Chopra added further.