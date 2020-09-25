IPL 2020: Zareen Khan comes down hard at Sunil Gavaskar over his comment on Anushka Sharma

Zareen Khan reacts to Sunil Gavaskar's "distasteful" comment on Anushka Sharma.

"It's high time, don't you think?": Zareen Khan

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is on, and the controversies are making a mark too. On Thursday night when Kings XI Punjab won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunil Gavaskar made a comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma that went viral.

“Inhone [Kohli] lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai.” Gavaskar was first slammed by fans on social media, and now Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has criticized him for his choice of words.

Zareen asked Gavaskar that being a cricketer, even he must have gone through bad days in his career. She also pointed out if Gavaskar’s wife was ever accused of his poor performance on the field. While speaking in support of her colleague Anushka, Zareen also mentioned in her statement that the former is never praised when Virat does well on the field and is only targeted when he fails.

” Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, you are a cricket legend and making such a distasteful comment on Mr. Virat Kohli regarding his wife doesn’t suit you. Being a cricketer yourself once upon a time, I’m sure you know that there are good days and bad days. I’m wondering if your better half was ever accused if you didn’t perform well on the field.

“Also, I don’t remember Anushka being praised for all the great performances Mr. Virat Kohli has given on the field till date. So why now?” Zareen wrote in her statement.

Some years back, agitated by the posts against her lady-love, Kohli had said, “Shame on those people who have been having a go at Anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity.”