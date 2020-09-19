IPL Fantasy League 2020: Rules, Points System & All You Need To Know

It’s that time of the year again when the biggest annual carnival of the cricketing world will bowl-out, albeit months late, to fill a massive void of boredom and inactivity shaped by the coronavirus.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will begin with a clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (September 19)

The entirety of the tournament will be played across three venues – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi – in the UAE. Things will be a bit different this time as no spectators are allowed to ensure the safety of players and support staff.

But, the BCCI is leaving no stones unturned to make the tournament as engaging as its previous editions. They have restarted the IPL fantasy league, where fans can use their cricketing brain to earn merchandise, cricket bats signed by their favourite players, and lots of other exciting prizes.

Let’s dwell into the nitty-gritty of the fantasy league, and learn about the rules and regulations, point system and other relevant information.

IPL Fantasy Rules:

The participants get 100 credits for a team, and they need to be wise and judicious in selecting players. Each team must consist of a minimum number of bowlers, batsmen, wicket-keepers and all-rounders. At the same time, the number should not exceed the maximum permissible limit.

Here are the rules to keep in mind while making a team:

There should be at least one wicketkeeper (maximum two)

There should be at least three batsmen (maximum five)

There should be at least one all-rounder (maximum three)

There should be a minimum of three bowlers (maximum five)

At least one uncapped Indian player is a must.

Overseas players can’t exceed 4.

Maximum seven players can be picked up from the same team.

IPL Fantasy Points System

Batsman will get

0.5 points per run

0.5 points per boundary bonus

1 point per six scored

4 points for a half-century

8 points for a century

-2 points if dismissed for a duck

Bowlers will get

10 points per wicket, excluding run-outs

4 points for taking four wickets in a single match

8 points for taking five wickets in a single match

4 points per maiden over

Fielders earn

4 points per catch.

6 points per stump/run-out

4 points per throw leading to a run-out

2 points per catch leading to a run-out

Further, the captain will get twice the points he accumulates, while the vice-captain’s point will increase by 1.5X.