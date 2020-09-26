Irfan Pathan reacts after Anushka Sharma terms Sunil Gavaskar’s comment ‘distasteful’

Irfan Pathan has come forward in support of Sunil Gavaskar over the Virat-Anushka controversy.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar found himself in the midst of controversy after his remarks were misquoted and blown out of proportions by netizens on social media.

The controversy arose after Gavaskar, on-air as a commentator during a match between KXIP and RCB, was discussing the lacklustre outing of Virat Kohli in the tournament so far.

Gavaskar noted that the RCB skipper hadn’t got many opportunities to practice due to lockdown imposed by the coronavirus.

While referring to a video posted by one of the fans on social media, ‘Little Master’ asserted that the former has only faced Anushka’s bowling at home, and this is far from enough to perform well in IPL.

The comments didn’t go down well with Anushka Sharma, and she criticised Gavaskar and termed his comments’ distasteful’.

Irfan Pathan takes Gavaskar’s side

The internet remains divided as ever over the whole issue. While some still feel that Gavaskar’s remarks carry a shade of sexist tone, the majority has come in support of former Indian cricketer.

Ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan too expressed his views on Twitter with a cryptic message that read: “Always respect, Sunil Gavaskar respect”.

Always respect #SunilGavaskar sir always — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2020



Gavaskar has already clarified his stance on the whole issue and made it clear that he was not blaming Anushka for the failure of Virat. He was only talking about a viral video in which the Bollywood actress was seen bowling to his cricketer husband.

“Where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this? I am just stating what was seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and then put up. Virat also had no practice, and the only practice that they had was when they were seen playing in their building compound, and Anushka was bowling to him. That’s what I said,” Gavaskar told India Today.