‘Your message is distasteful’: Anushka Sharma criticises Sunil Gavaskar for his recent remarks

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar found himself in the midst of controversy after dragging Anushka Sharma’s name while discussing Virat Kohli’s lacklustre performance in the recent clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Gavaskar’s comment didn’t go down well with many netizens, including the actress herself.

Virat Kohli had a forgettable day as a cricketer on Thursday, September 24. He dropped a couple of easy chances of KXIP skipper KL Rahul and made just one run off five balls before getting dismissed.

Gavaskar remarked that RCB skipper has got habituated of facing his wife’s bowling in the enforced lockdown, so he needs a bit of practice to get back in the groove.

While many fans didn’t find it problematic, some found Gavaskar’s remarks as an outright sexist and misogynist. And some have even reached to an extent demanding the removal of his name from the commentary panel of IPL 2020.

Anushka responds to Gavaskar’s comments

Anushka took to Twitter and wrote: “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?”

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,” she added.

Over the years, the Bollywood actress had endured filthy remarks and accusations whenever her husband Kohli failed to perform well on the cricket field.