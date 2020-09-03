Kane Richardson details the reason behind his decision to pull out of IPL 2020

Australian seamer Kane Richardson was one of the chief recruits for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), during the previous auctions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Richardson was bought at a whopping price of INR 4 crores by RCB. The think-tank wanted to make amends for the lop-sided balance in the squad which was in favour of batsmen.

Before the tournament bowl-out, several franchises have had to deal with setbacks with cricketers pulling out due to one reason or the other. Even RCB had to deal with the same as Richardson has withdrawn from IPL 2020.

The Aussie has now opened up about the reason for his decision to pull out from the cash-rich league. Richardson has suggested that it is ‘always difficult‘ to step back from a tournament such as the IPL.

“It’s always difficult to withdraw from a competition like the IPL, it’s the pinnacle domestic competition in the world but when I really sat down and thought about it’s definitely the right one with all that’s going on in the world at the moment,” Richardson told Espncricinfo.

Richardson prioritizes family over cricket

“Just the challenge around getting home on time for something as unpredictable as the birth of a child, I couldn’t risk missing that. It’s disappointing to miss the IPL but hopefully, there are opportunities ahead for that and don’t think I’d ever be able to live with missing the birth of my first kid,” the Melbourne Renegade star added.

The 29-year-old has earlier represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Pune Warriors India in the IPL. In fact, his stint in the 2020 season would have been his second with RCB.

“We’ve had five months off but hopefully cricket will always be there. The main thing for me is to support my wife, as cricketers we are away for a lot of things but there comes a time when you prioritise your family over anything else and at the moment in the world a lot of people are doing that,” Richardson concluded.

RCB roped in wrist-spinner Adam Zampa as Richardson’s replacement on Tuesday.