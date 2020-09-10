Mohammad Kaif shares a throwback video to show MS Dhoni’s fielding brilliance

As a wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni was involved in too many stunning acts which surely lies beyond the realms of conventional wisdom. An astute captain, a skilful wicketkeeper and perhaps the finest finisher of the modern era – Dhoni was all moulded in one personality.

Mohammad Kaif, the former India cricketer, opines that MSD would have been a terrific fielder if he had not taken the glovework.

Kaif recently shared a nostalgic clip where he combined with the former Indian skipper to effect a run-out in an ODI against South Africa.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen dropping his gloves and dashing towards the cover region to pick-up the ball. Kaif, stationed at the short leg, rushed to the stumps and collected the ball off Dhoni’s quick throw to destroy the woodwork.

“I guess MSD would have made a good fielder no matter where he stood on the field…And maybe, I wouldn’t have been a bad wicketkeeper either,” Kaif wrote on Twitter.

Here’s the video:

I guess MSD would have made a good fielder no matter where he stood on the field…And maybe, I wouldn't have been a bad wicketkeeper either 😉 pic.twitter.com/j4dgK71mvL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 9, 2020

‘I have never seen him keeping wickets’

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan has recently revealed that he was shocked to witness Dhoni keeping wickets in the practice session of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

“We have seen a new visual where we have seen MS Dhoni keeping the wickets. This never happens, this is something new for me because I have played cricket for so many years with him, whether it is for the Indian team or in the league with CSK, I have never seen him keeping wickets,” Pathan told Star Sports.

“So this is because he has not played cricket for a long time. I guess there was some leg-spinner bowling, so he may be trying to check the new bowlers but it is good to see that he is keeping during practice,” added Pathan.

‘Yellow Army’ will lock horns with the reigning champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2020 season-opener on September 19.