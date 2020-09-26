‘Please comeback Mr IPL’: CSK fans request Suresh Raina to return after team’s poor start to IPL 2020

Suresh Raina (Pic Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team fans felt the pang of their beloved Suresh Raina’s absence from the IPL 2020 as the MS Dhoni-led side collapsed to a second consecutive defeat on Friday (September 26).


Riding on Prithvi Shaw’s onslaught and their power-packed bowling attack, Delhi Capitals (DC) never allowed the CSK batsmen to free their arms during their run-chase, thereby registering a 44-run victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Apart from Faf du Plessis, Chennai’s batting order failed to pick steam yet again. Both the openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson departing early in the chase. With Ambati Rayudu missing the last two games and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s forgettable outings, Chennai fans are craving for their ‘Chinna Thala’ to return to the side.


Raina, who has been CSK’s highest run-scorer, returned home shortly before the start of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. With Raina gone, the ‘Yellow Army’ has not managed to find a suitable replacement for their number three batsman and fans are growing impatient for the southpaw’s return game-after-game.

Fans took to Twitter to request Raina for his return at the IPL.

