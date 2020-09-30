Post-retirement plan: Dhoni to produce mythological sci-fi web series

MSD and his wife Sakshi's production team is developing a wide range of projects for the coming year.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi gives details of their first mythological sci-fi web series.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who is currently in the UAE, leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) T20, will be producing a web series soon. Last month, the star cricketer had announced his retirement from international cricket, and now, he is all set to put his foot in the entertainment industry.

In 2019, MSD had launched his banner Dhoni Entertainment with the multilingual documentary ‘Roar of the Lion’. Now, the sports star’s production team is developing a wide range of projects for the coming year.

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Mahi’s wife Sakshi, who is the managing director of the production house, said, “We have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author. We will adapt it into a web series. It is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island.”

The creative team will finalise the cast and director soon. However, currently, they are working in the process of developing the series. Reportedly, the studio is simultaneously working on five other projects.

Sakshi also said that her husband’s first love would remain cricket, but the studio is their joint passion. When they were developing ‘Roar of the Lion’, they thought it was the perfect time to venture into the entertainment industry. They are aiming to provide fresh and original content to the audience and also want to give a platform to deserving talent to showcase their skills.

“He (Dhoni) will be partially involved [in the production house]. The day-to-day running of the company is looked after by me. Mahi and I take the final call with our team’s inputs and suggestions. Our aim is to produce good stories from our heart,” she added.

Dhoni’s last appearance in the blue jersey came in India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup after which he took a sabbatical from professional cricket.

Considered as one of the most successful captains of all time in international cricket, Dhoni led the Indian team to victory in the 2007 World T20, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies.

As Test captain, the Ranchi-born led Team India to the numero uno spot in the ICC rankings for the first time in 2009. Dhoni also holds the record for most wins by an Indian captain in ODIs and T20Is.