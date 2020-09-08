Rapper ‘Krsna’ accuses IPL of plagiarising his track to create 2020 anthem

  • There are startling similarities between IPL 2020's anthem 'Aaenge Hum Vapas' and Krsna's track 'Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas'
  • Kaul alleged that the track has been used without his consent
Krsna and IPL 2020 anthem. (Image Source: Twitter)

Krishna Kaul aka ‘KR$NA’, a renowned rap artist from New Delhi, has levelled accusations against the Indian Premier League (IPL) regarding the anthem for the IPL 2020.


IPL’s social media handle released a promotional video for the upcoming tournament, with the background track ‘Aaenge Hum Vapas’.

The track encapsulates the feeling of uplifting spirits for the Indian masses during a tumultuous period in the history of mankind.


The Pranav Ajayrao Malpe-composed track also emphasizes on the relentless efforts of thousands of personnel involved for the smooth conduct of the tournament.

IPL 2020 will provide some sort of entertainment and relief to the millions affected due to the global pandemic situation.

IPL 2020 anthem allegedly plagiarized from ‘Dekh Kaun Aya Waapas’

Earlier, the tournament was scheduled to be held in India in between the months of March and May. Due to the pandemic, and growing cases of coronavirus cases in India, the tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).


However, ‘KR$NA’ has levelled allegations that the song is copied from his track ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’, without his consent, credits or prior intimation.

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this year’s anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS,” Kaul tweeted.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is all set to bowl-out from September 19. The tournament’s Governing Council (GC) and BCCI recently released the schedule of IPL 2020.

Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash against each other in the tournament opener. Defending champions MI start as favourites to win this year’s edition of IPL. They have won every alternate season of IPL since 2013.

