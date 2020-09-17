Ravi Ashwin shuts down a Pakistani troll after Mitchell Starc leaves Adil Rashid with a ‘Mankad’ warning

On Wednesday (September 16), England and Australia faced each other in the final game of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series at Old Trafford in Manchester.

While batting first, the home team posted 302/7 on the scoreboard, thanks to the spectacular century by opener Jonny Bairstow (112). Sam Billings (57) and Chris Woakes (53) made valuable contributions as well.

In response, the Aaron Finch-led side chased down the target with two balls to spare. Although, at one stage Australia were down and out at 73/5, but then Glenn Maxwell (108) and Alex Carey (106) turned the tables for the tourists.

Maxwell and Carey put forth a record stand of 212-runs for the sixth wicket to take visitors over the line. Australia won the third ODI by three wickets to clinch the series by 2-1.

Starc gave ‘Mankad’ warning to Rashid

Apart from the heroics of Maxwell and Carey, one incident which grabbed maximum eyeballs during the game was Mitchell Starc’s ‘Mankad’ warning to Adil Rashid.

It all happened in the 49th over of England innings when Rashid stepped out of his crease at the non-striker’s end before the ball was being bowled.

Starc, who was storming in to deliver the ball, stopped all of a sudden and asked Rashid to get back into his crease. The New South Wales pacer had a chance to ‘Mankad’ Rashid, but he settled by giving the leg-spinner a warning.

Ashwin shuts down a Pakistani troll

Many cricket fans on social media highly praised Starc’s gesture. They lauded the Aussie quick for maintaining the ‘spirit of the game’.

However, a Pakistan Twitter user tried to troll India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin by mocking the latter to learn something from Starc concerning the ‘spirit of the game’.

In the previous season of Indian Premier League (IPL), Ashwin had dismissed Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler by a ‘Mankad’. The manner of the dismissal had created a lot of controversy across the cricketing fraternity.

Meanwhile, Ashwin, through his Twitter handle, gave a fitting reply to the troller. The Tamil Nadu bowler reckoned that he believes in good fighting and will indeed discuss the episode in a day or two.

“I believe in fighting the good fight but wait till the day after and I will get back to you on this. I would like to give a day to myself,” Ashwin wrote in his post.