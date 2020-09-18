Ravichandran Ashwin shares a comical meme featuring Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is widely popular for his witty remarks and hilarious takes on social media. The Chennai-born never misses an opportunity to tickle the funny bone of his fans by exhibiting the spine-tingling sense of humour.

A glimpse of such was again seen when Ashwin posted a comical meme on his official Instagram handle. The collage photo highlighted various actions for off-spin bowlers but with a twist. The meme featured Ashwin, Graeme Swann and Ramesh Powar in their delivery stride. Funnily, it also had an image of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif striking a dance pose which looks similar to a bowler’s delivery action.

The Tamil Nadu spinner shared the meme on his Instagram story. He also tagged former internationals Swann and Powar in his post.

Ashwin to show his magic for Delhi in IPL 2020

For the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Ashwin will showcase his spin variations for Delhi Capitals (DC). From the previous two seasons, the offie was captain of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions, the Capitals had bought the classy bowler through a trade window.

Ashwin will be a crucial factor for DC, especially with veteran Amit Mishra around. The IPL 2020 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pitches in the gulf nation tend to offer support to spinners.

Having two quality spinners in the side, DC will be a very challenging team for any other IPL side.

Coming back to Ashwin, he has so far appeared in 139 IPL games and has taken 125 wickets. He is at the seventh spot among the leading wicket-takers in the cash-rich league.

Bowlers who are ahead of Ashwin in terms of wickets tally are Lasith Malinga (170), Amit Mishra (157), Harbhajan Singh (150), Dwayne Bravo (147) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (133).

Capitals will start their IPL 2020 journey against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 in Dubai.