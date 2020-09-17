‘Reverse Swing’: Darren Sammy and Grant Elliott engage in a funny banter on Twitter

Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott is best known for his sumptuous innings against South Africa in the semi-final of 2015 ICC World Cup.

The former Kiwi all-rounder took his team to the final of the tournament, with his resilient knock under pressure.

On the other hand, Darren Sammy is a two-time ICC T20 World Cup-winning skipper for West Indies.

Both Elliott and Sammy recently got engaged in a funny banter as the former posted a picture of a 73-overs old cricket ball on Twitter.

“When the captain hands you the ball in the 73rd over with the score at 320/1 and says ‘Come on mate, your turn. Let’s get that break through. This is your chance to prove yourself’,” Elliott captioned the picture.

When the captain hands you the ball in the 73rd over with the score at 320/1 and says ‘Come on mate, your turn. Let’s get that break through. This is your chance to prove yourself’ @gradecricketer pic.twitter.com/PZRT5EXKzP

— Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) September 14, 2020

Sammy hinted that an adept bowler can still prove his worth by bringing ‘reverse swing’ into play with the weary, worn-out ball.

The Kiwi star, however, reminded that the art of ‘reverse swing’ is not really effective for medium-pacers like himself and Sammy.

The former Windies skipper, then, hilariously replied that he would fake an injury to bail himself.

“I would fake a hamstring injury,” replied Sammy.

😂😂😂😂😂 I would fake a hamstring injury https://t.co/VWgsToqu91 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 15, 2020

Sammy and Elliott were teammates in CPL

Sammy and Elliott shared the same dressing room in 2016 while plying their trades for St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Kiwi all-rounder was roped in as a replacement for Eddie Leie.

Elliott has played 5 Tests, 83 ODIs and 17 T20Is for New Zealand before announcing his retirement in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sammy played his last T20I of the international career against Pakistan in 2017. He led his home club, the Zouks, to the final of the CPL 2020, where they lost to Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).