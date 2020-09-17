‘Reverse Swing’: Darren Sammy and Grant Elliott engage in a funny banter on Twitter

  • Elliott posed a hypothetical challenge for his fans on Twitter.

  • Daren Sammy grabbed eyeballs with his humorous response.

Grant Eliott, Daren Sammy (Image Source: Twitter)

Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott is best known for his sumptuous innings against South Africa in the semi-final of 2015 ICC World Cup.


The former Kiwi all-rounder took his team to the final of the tournament, with his resilient knock under pressure.

On the other hand, Darren Sammy is a two-time ICC T20 World Cup-winning skipper for West Indies.


Both Elliott and Sammy recently got engaged in a funny banter as the former posted a picture of a 73-overs old cricket ball on Twitter.

“When the captain hands you the ball in the 73rd over with the score at 320/1 and says ‘Come on mate, your turn. Let’s get that break through. This is your chance to prove yourself’,” Elliott captioned the picture.

Sammy hinted that an adept bowler can still prove his worth by bringing ‘reverse swing’ into play with the weary, worn-out ball.



The Kiwi star, however, reminded that the art of ‘reverse swing’ is not really effective for medium-pacers like himself and Sammy.

The former Windies skipper, then, hilariously replied that he would fake an injury to bail himself.

“I would fake a hamstring injury,” replied Sammy.


Sammy and Elliott were teammates in CPL

Sammy and Elliott shared the same dressing room in 2016 while plying their trades for St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Kiwi all-rounder was roped in as a replacement for Eddie Leie.

Elliott has played 5 Tests, 83 ODIs and 17 T20Is for New Zealand before announcing his retirement in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sammy played his last T20I of the international career against Pakistan in 2017. He led his home club, the Zouks, to the final of the CPL 2020, where they lost to Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).


Ravi is a 21-year old writer whose love for cricket and any other sports knows no bounds. He is a highly opinionated person who watches cricket through the lens of conflict and struggles. He also believes that the true essence of enjoying cricket or any other sports is when we rise beyond territorial politics. You can reach out to him at ravi.raj@crickettimes.com