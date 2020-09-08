Shane Warne recommends unique changes in T20 cricket

Former Australian great Shane Warne has enjoyed a successful stint as a commentator and analyst, post-retirement from cricket.

The spin wizard hasn’t shied away from dispensing his deep insights of the game in recent years.

Now, Warne has opened up about a unique solution to T20 cricket, to even out the balance between batsmen and bowlers.

The game of cricket has seen a massive imbalance of-late, which has favoured the batters. The powerplay restrictions, use of two new balls, and many other conditions have made life difficult for bowlers.

Warne suggested that the maximum quota of overs permitted to a bowler should be increased from four to five.

“What about four bowlers bowl five overs? I just think it’ll make for a better contest between bat and ball. You want your best bowlers bowling as much as you can as T20 is so much in the batsmen’s favour,” Warne said whilst on the mic for Sky Sports, during the 2nd T20I between Australia and England.

“When you get a couple of gun bowlers like this [Archer and Wood] you want to give them another over up front,” he added.

‘Can pick your best batsmen and bowlers during selection’

Further, Warne went on to iterate that at least one bowler per innings should be allowed to bowl five overs in his spell which can add threat to the batsman.

“Wouldn’t it be nice to give them five? You can obviously have eight bowlers bowl whatever but I would like to see bowlers be able to bowl five. [Adil] Rashid could bowl five overs in the middle which would be a real good battle for the batsmen against spin, while you can bowl your quicks at the beginning and at the end,” the 50-year old said.

“I reckon it gets rid of the bits-and-pieces and you can pick your best batsmen and best bowlers when selecting your team,” Warne concluded.