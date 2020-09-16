Shpageeza Cricket League 2020: Kabul Eagles beat Mis Ainak Knights to become champions

Afghanistan’s domestic T20 competition Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2020 has come to an end after Kabul Eagles defeated Mis Ainak Knights in the tournament final on Wednesday (September 16) at Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

Winning Moments of the FINAL 😍 Once against Congratulations to all our fans! ✌️🙌

📸 @ACBofficials #WeAreKabulEagles #مونږ_يو_د_کابل_بازان pic.twitter.com/GL2lzhI9nD — Ayobi Kabul Eagles (@TheKabulEagles) September 16, 2020

While batting first, Kabul were bundled out for 139 in 19.1 overs. They lost two wickets in the very first over of the match bowled by Dawlat Zadran (3/12).

Dawlat, who was the leading wicket-taker (12) for Knights in SCL 2020, first dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (4). Two balls later, Dawlat picked up the vital wicket of Noor Ali Zadran (0).

After 6.2 overs, Kabul were 43/4, but then Younas Ahmadzai (36) and Samiullah Shenwari (32) steadied the ship. The pair added a crucial stand of 38 runs for the fifth wicket before Noor Ahmad (2/14) sent Ahmadzai back to the dugout.

Nangeyalia Kharote (21) and Azmatullah Omarzai (16) also made valuable contributions to take their side to 130 in 19.1 overs.

For the Knights, Dawlat bagged three wickets, while Noor and Shapoor Zadran picked up two scalps each. Abdul Rahman and Ibrahim also claimed one wicket each.

Knights lost the battle by nine runs

In response, Knights could only manage to reach 130 runs in 19.4 overs to lose the SCL 2020 final by nine runs. Just like Kabul, the Afsar Zazai-led side had a dreadful start. They lost their three batsmen for only 38.

At that moment, Ghamai Zadran (40) and Shahidullah (26) tried to take their team out of hot waters. The duo stitched together a vital partnership of 45 runs. They were looking well settled in their chase, but a twist was waiting to greet them.

During the 13th over when Knights reached 83, Kabul’s medium-pacer Ziaur Rahman Sharifi (1/25) provided the essential breakthrough by dismissing set batsman Ghamai. The wicket of Ghamai opened flood gates as Knights kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, Kabul managed to fold up Knights’ innings on 130 to register a victory in the SCL 2020 final. For Kabul, Nijat Masood (2/21) and Kharote (2/25) bagged two wickets each. Haseebullah, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rahman Sharifi were also among the wicket-takers.

Kharote, who scored 21 runs with the willow and took two wickets with the ball, received the ‘Player of the Match’ award.