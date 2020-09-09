WATCH: Dawlat Zadran does an Ashwin, ‘Mankads’ Noor Ali in Shpageeza Cricket League 2020

In the 2019 season of Indian Premier League (IPL), off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Jos Buttler by ‘Mankad’ – a run out conducted by a bowler when the non-striker leaves his ground early.

The manner of the dismissal had created a lot of controversy across the cricketing fraternity. Several fans and experts had condemned Ashwin for not maintaining the ‘spirit of the game’. However, some admirers had supported the Tamil Nadu cricketer stating that it was within the rules of the sport.

A similar thing has now taken place in the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) in Kabul. During a game between Mis Ainak Knights and Kabul Eagles, Knights’ bowler Dawlat Zadran ran-out the non-striker Noor Ali during a vital run-chase.

Ali was batting on 61 off 42 when Zadran decided to ‘Mankad’ him. The non-striker stepped out of his crease before the ball was delivered and the bowler knocked the bails off.

Following an appeal by Knights, the third-umpire gave Ali out.

Here is the video:

🚨 Mankad alert 🚨 Watch Dawlat Zadran dismissing Noor Ali Zadran at the non-striker's end in Shpageeza Cricket League! #ShpageezaT20 #CricketonFanCode #ShpageezaCricketLeague pic.twitter.com/pJX7NdMuNC — FanCode (@FanCode) September 8, 2020



Ali, who was batting nicely, went back in the dugout, leaving the team struggling at 131/5. However, Kabul managed to recover from his dismissal and eventually chased down the total by four wickets in hand.

Ponting sparked ‘Mankad’ debate ahead of IPL 2020

Recently, the ‘Mankad’ debate was in the headlines after Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting said that he would be having a tough talk with the Indian off-spinner Ashwin regarding mankading.

‘‘So, that’s going to be a conversation, and that’s going to be a hard conversation I will have to have with him, but I’m pretty sure he’ll take it on the chin.”

“I think, even him, looking back now, probably he’d say it was within the rules, and he’s right to do it, but this is not within the spirit of the game, not in the way I want, at least with the Delhi Capitals anyway,” said Ponting while speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.