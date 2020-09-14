Star Sports reveals their English and Hindi commentary panel for IPL 2020

The 2020 edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be staged within a week’s time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season-opener on September 19.

Social media are abuzz; players are more than thrilled to get back in the battleground, and the fans can’t wait for any longer to savour every match of the T20 extravaganza with utmost pleasure.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were earlier flirting with the idea of deploying remote commentators in the wake of the coronavirus. But, the plan didn’t materialize, and the board had to finalize the list of commentators who will be flying to the UAE.

On September 12, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, revealed few names of their commentary panel for both English and Hindi language.

“Hi! Here are the #Dream 11 IPL 2020 commentators. English – Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Deep Dasgupta, Ian Bishop, Murali Kartik, and Danny Morrison to name a few. Hindi – Irfan Pathan, Ashish Nehra, Jatin Sapru, Nikhil Chopra and Sanjay Bangar,” tweeted Star Sports.

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 12, 2020

Spectators’ absence will take the sheen off the tournament

The entirety of the tournament will be played in a biosecure bubble across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Spectator’s absence will surely impact the performances of the players who are otherwise used to play in a jam-packed stadium.

However, the apex cricketing board will be playing the pre-recorded cheers of the fans to compensate for the lack of crowds.

“The stadiums will be empty as everyone is looking to ensure that health protocols and bio-bubble regulations are strictly followed. So, it was decided that while some teams will record the reactions of cheerleaders, which will be played out for every four, six or wicket, other teams have decided to create small videos of fans cheering for them and those will be played out while the cricketers are battling it out in the middle,” a franchise official told ANI.