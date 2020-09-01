Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was recently in headlines when he decided to skip the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and returned to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The southpaw cited ‘personal reasons’ behind his return from the Gulf nation.

After Raina’s IPL exit, few media reports claimed that he had concerns about the announcement of 13 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) members being tested positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

However, Raina has now opened up about the family tragedy which took place on August 19 and it can be considered as the reason behind his return to India.

On Tuesday (September 01), the most-capped player of IPL, took to Twitter and wrote a heart-shattering story about what happened with his family in Punjab. Raina revealed that his uncle was “slaughtered to death” and he even lost one of his cousins.

“What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very, very critical & is on life support,” tweeted Raina.

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support.

— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Raina requests Punjab CM to punish the culprits

In another tweet, Raina tagged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh requesting not to leave the culprits.

“Till date, we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” Raina wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020



The 33-year-old has been a part of the ‘Yellow Army’ since the inaugural season of IPL. Albeit, he did play two editions of the lucrative league for Gujarat Lions (GL) in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was banned to participate in the cash-rich league due to their involvement in match-fixing.

With 5368 runs in 193 games, Raina is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL’s history.