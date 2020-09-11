“The lion is ready to roar”: Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti reacts after her brother recovers from COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Deepak Chahar has joined the rest of the squad in a bio-secure bubble after recovering from the coronavirus ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

To the unversed, Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad were the two players who contracted the deadly virus a couple of weeks ago.

“Deepak Chahar has tested negative twice and is back in the team bubble,” remarked Chennai chief executive officer (CEO) Kasi Viswanathan.

Gaekwad is expected to return to the training camp by September 12.

“Except for the Indian batsman[Gaekwad], who is in quarantine, all others have come out. The Indian fast bowler has tested negative twice and is back,” Viswanathan added.

Chahar, however, has to pass the fitness and cardio test before resuming his training.

Malti, Deepak’s sister, was elated over the latter’s comeback as she took to Twitter to share her excitement.

“The lion is ready to roar,” she wrote.

Here’s the tweet:

‘Life is all about fighting and hunger to improve’

Chahar was back in hustle mode soon after the recovery. He was seen flaunting his shredded abs on Twitter.

“Life is all about fighting and hunger to improve #training #workout #quarantine #body #ready #ipl #ipl2020 #csk #burinazarwaleteramuhkaala,” he captioned his post.

Chahar’s comeback is certainly a great news for the team that has been enduring a treacherous time ever since arriving in the UAE.

CSK earlier lost two of their veteran players in the form of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Both of them opted to miss the tournament owing to some personal issues.

The franchise is yet to name a replacement for Raina and Harbhajan.

MS Dhoni-led side will play the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19 at Abu Dhabi.