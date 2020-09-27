Virat Kohli shuts down Yuzvendra Chahal who tries to troll him over his shorts

Yuzvendra Chahal tried to troll his skipper Kohli over a workout video.

Kevin Pietersen too joined the fun to take a dig at Kohli.

Virat Kohli’s immense dedication to maintaining his fitness needs no introduction. Even when the whole world had come to a screeching halt due to COVID-19, the India skipper didn’t compromise with his workout routine and diet plans.

He is currently with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent in the UAE.

Kohli recently shared a workout video on Instagram and captioned it as: “Putting in some daily work to prepare for this heat. Btw pls tag and ask @tipo_morris why he’s making those sounds in the background.”

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kohli’s Indian and RCB colleague, left a hilarious comment on the latter’s video. “Why are you wearing my shorts bhaiya,” wrote Chahal.

Kohli came up with a befitting reply that read: “Because you never wear them.”

Other than Chahal, even Kevin Pietersen couldn’t control himself from commenting about Kohli’s shorts. He wrote: “I’m more worried about the shorts you’re wearing?”

Can RCB finally win the elusive maiden IPL trophy?

Meanwhile, the Kohli-led RCB won their season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but lost their next match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

RCB skipper had a horrid tournament with the bat so far as he has failed to contribute anything substantial in the last two matches. Moreover, against KXIP, he dropped a couple of easy catches of KL Rahul, who went on to score a scintillating century.

Kohli, however, took the brunt of the devastating 97-runs defeat on himself and said that the missed chances cost his team some 30-35 runs against KXIP.

“I think we were good in the middle phase with the ball, they got off to a decent start and we pulled things back nicely. I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage,” said Kohli in the post-match conference.