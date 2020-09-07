WATCH: 48-year-old Pravin Tambe defies age with yet another screamer in CPL 2020

The cricketing journey is still going strong for 48-year-old Pravin Tambe. Defying age, breaking stereotypes and leaving the fans in wonderment; these are some of the virtues which aptly describe Tambe as a cricketer.

During a match between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Kitts Nevis and Patriots (SKP), Tambe stunned the cricketing world with a splendid catch in the field.

It was the seventh over of the match when SKP’s batsman Ben Dunk attempted a reverse sweep off Fawad Ahmed’s delivery. Dunk could only manage a top-edge and the ball flew towards the third man.

Tambe, who was stationed at backward point, made a dashing sprint and dived at the last moment to grab the catch.

Apart from the spectacular catch, Tambe bamboozled the SKP batting order with his imperious bowling. He conceded just nine runs and took a wicket in his spell of four overs.

Tambe became the first Indian player to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year.

CPL uploaded the video on their official Twitter handle and captioned it as: “PRAVIN TAMBE!! Aged like fine wine! A brilliant catch and a Wicket! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #SKPvTKR”.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Fine effort from a 48-year-young Pravin Tambe — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 6, 2020

I want to be dedicated to my work like #PravinTambe. #CPLT20 #youngsterbyheart — Abhinandan Nahata (@cricketgyani_an) September 6, 2020

Pravin Tambe first grabs a catch, and now claims a wicket! 🔥 #CPL2020 The Trinbago Knight Riders spinner is troubling the Patriots, who are now at 32/4 🏏https://t.co/QzDn4tofLF pic.twitter.com/oNmWImz0Kw — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 6, 2020

Age is just a number that could not change anything but physical strength is important and health also. Brilliant catch and nice wicket by PRAVIN TAMBE #CPL2020 #CricketPlayedLouder #Cricket #T20Blast https://t.co/5K1iKBEh24 — Mithun Gavhane (@MithunGavhane) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders will be locking horns with Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) in the semi-final of the tournament on September 08.

The Kieron Pollard-led side is yet to lose a game in the campaign, and they would be aiming for 11th consecutive victory to seal their spot in the final.