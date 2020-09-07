WATCH: 48-year-old Pravin Tambe defies age with yet another screamer in CPL 2020

  • Pravin Tambe, aged 48, defies the popular wisdom with a stunning catch in CPL 2020.
  • Tambe is the first Indian cricketer to feature in the CPL.
Pravin Tambe (Image Source: Twitter)

The cricketing journey is still going strong for 48-year-old Pravin Tambe. Defying age, breaking stereotypes and leaving the fans in wonderment; these are some of the virtues which aptly describe Tambe as a cricketer.


During a match between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Kitts Nevis and Patriots (SKP), Tambe stunned the cricketing world with a splendid catch in the field.

It was the seventh over of the match when SKP’s batsman Ben Dunk attempted a reverse sweep off Fawad Ahmed’s delivery. Dunk could only manage a top-edge and the ball flew towards the third man.


Tambe, who was stationed at backward point, made a dashing sprint and dived at the last moment to grab the catch.

Apart from the spectacular catch, Tambe bamboozled the SKP batting order with his imperious bowling. He conceded just nine runs and took a wicket in his spell of four overs.

Tambe became the first Indian player to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year.


CPL uploaded the video on their official Twitter handle and captioned it as: “PRAVIN TAMBE!! Aged like fine wine! A brilliant catch and a Wicket! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #SKPvTKR”.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders will be locking horns with Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) in the semi-final of the tournament on September 08.

The Kieron Pollard-led side is yet to lose a game in the campaign, and they would be aiming for 11th consecutive victory to seal their spot in the final.

