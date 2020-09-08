WATCH: Andre Fletcher smokes a ‘no-look’ six off Kieron Pollard in CPL 2020

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 has reached a stage where lineups of four semi-finalists have been decided. Apart from table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), remaining three teams which are through to the playoffs are – Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) and Jamaica Tallawahs (JT).

Zouks with 10 points in the competition are at the third position in the standings. Recently, they played the 27th match of the league stage against Knight Riders. In the contest, TKR yet again managed to win the game and continued with their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Although the Kieron Pollard-led side gained all the attention as they won their 9th game in CPL 2020, there was another moment which grabbed the eyeballs of many fans. It all happened when Zouks batsman Andre Fletcher slammed Pollard for a mighty blow.

Fletcher smashed his trademark six

Chasing the target of 176, Zouks had a dreadful start as they lost their first wicket, Kimani Melius (12), quite early in the match. Soon, Mark Deyal also returned to the pavilion after scoring 40 off 33.

However, Fletcher held his end and kept on scoring runs.

During the 14th over bowled by Pollard, the wicketkeeper-batsman activated his ‘no-look smack’ mode – a glimpse of such was first seen in the 2019 CPL.

Before Pollard could bowl, Fletcher backed away to create a room for himself. Then, TKR skipper followed him and bowled around the batsman’s legs. Fletcher swung his willow while staring back at Pollard. The ball met the middle of the bat and went straight into the stands near square leg.

The official Twitter handle of Zouks shared the clip by tweeting: “No Look SIX! Dispatched by Fetcher in style! #CPL20 #ZouksSaChaud #TKRvSLZ”

Here is the video:

Three balls later in the same over, Pollard got his revenge when he dismissed Fletcher on 42. Post Fletcher’s wicket, Zouks batting unit collapsed, and they could only reach 152 in 20 overs, losing the game by 23 runs.