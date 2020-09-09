WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares her excitement for IPL 2020

The excitement for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is gathering momentum as less than two weeks are left for the T20 extravaganza to begin.

After months of inactivity due to the ongoing pandemic, the world’s most-followed cricket league will finally start in the foreign land of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Social media is abuzz with montages from training sessions of various franchises. Popular Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is also elated over the prospect of high-octane cricketing dramas.

On Monday (September 07), Chopra shared a promotional video of the cash-rich league on her official Instagram account.

“I looooooove Cricket!!!! So I’m super excited! Like the anthem ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ says…The Dream 11 IPL is back!!… and I’m going to catch it on @HotstarUSA,” Priyanka captioned her post.

“#HotstarUSA is gifting 5 lucky people annual subscriptions to enjoy #Dream11IPL. Just post a video of yourself singing a few lines from the anthem “Aayenge Hum Wapas”, use #AayengeHumWapas & tag HotstarUSA,” she added.

“This contest is only open to participants in USA. T&C apply. Check the link in my bio for more. Visit the @hotstarusa page to watch the #AayengeHumWapas anthem film.”

On the work front, Chopra has completed the shooting of her upcoming release – ‘The White Tiger’. She has also been roped in for fourth instalments of the ‘Matrix’ series.

CSK will lock horns with MI in the opening encounter

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally released the complete fixture of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season-opener on September 19.

Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will share the workload of hosting the entirety of the tournament.

Players are going through rigorous practice sessions to ward off the rustiness that might have crept in after months of inactivity. The sultry and dry weather of the UAE will pose a gruelling challenge to the participants.