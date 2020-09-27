With Modi in power, bilateral series between India and Pakistan will never happen: Shahid Afridi

Afridi gave yet another controversial statement involving Indian PM Narendra Modi.

The former Pakistan international termed IPL as a huge brand in cricket.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is widely popular for giving thoughtless statements, and he has once again come up with another controversial remark.

Afridi has claimed that the bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan wouldn’t be possible until India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government remains in power.

The arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012 which was won by Pakistan.

“The government of Pakistan is always ready, but with the present regime [in India] there are no such chances of [resuming] cricket relations, of [Pakistan-India] series,” said Afridi as quoted by Arab News.

“With Modi in power, I don’t see it’s going to happen,” he added.

IPL is a big brand: Afridi

Afridi further remarked that the Pakistani cricketers are missing a big opportunity by not playing the Indian Premier League (IPL). He termed the cash-rich tournament as a massive brand in the world of cricket.

“I know that IPL is a very big brand in the world of cricket and it is an excellent opportunity for, whether it’s Babar Azam or many other Pakistani players to go there [to India] and play under pressure and share dressing rooms. So, in my opinion, Pakistani players are missing a big opportunity,” the Peshawar-born added.

The 40-year-old also mentioned that he has enjoyed cricket in India and received love and affection from the fans in the neighbouring country.

“No doubt, the way I have enjoyed cricket in India; I have always appreciated the love and respect that I have gotten from the people of India. And now when I speak on social media, I get many messages from India, and I reply to many people. I believe that my overall experience of India has been excellent,” Afridi added further.

After a gap of six months, IPL 2020 got underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 19.