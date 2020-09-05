“You can win from any situation”: Shubman Gill reveals the lessons he learnt from MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh

Shubman Gill didn’t get much opportunity to bat with MS Dhoni but the 20-year-old cherishes the advice he got from the former India skipper.

Out of the two international matches, Gill played one of them with Dhoni – the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand in 2019 at Wellington.

Dhoni always focused on the process more than the results. Gill also believes one has to work hard and focus on what he could do to improve as a cricketer. The youngster said he has learnt to back himself without worrying about the things that are not in his control.

“I haven’t interacted much with Mahi bhai but one thing I have learnt from him is that you can win from any situation, you just have to believe in yourself. Just believe in practice, just believe in the hard work, just don’t give it away,” Gill told The Indian Express.

‘Yuvi Paaji told me that I have to trust my own game’

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mentored Shubman and a few other young lads in the Punjab team. The Fazilka-born revealed that Yuvraj told him to play his natural game and it has brought success to his career so far.

“Yuvi Paaji told me that I have to trust my own game and I have to go there and have fun and enjoy the game. And that I shouldn’t be too hard on myself,” Gill added.

In 14 games that Shubman played in the IPL last year, he managed to score 296 runs. But his highest score of 76 runs came while batting at the top of the order.

With Australian swashbuckling batsman Chris Lynn moving to the Mumbai Indians (MI), Gill is likely to open the innings for Knight Riders and would have a full season to make his case strong for a berth in the Indian squad.