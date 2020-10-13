Andre Russell’s wife Jassym Lora wishes ‘bestie’ Rinku Singh on his birthday in a special manner

Rinku Singh celebrated his 23rd birthday with KKR teammates on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rinku Singh turned 23 on Monday (October 12). Rinku celebrated his big day with KKR teammates and support staff in Sharjah. While Andre Russell was there at the celebration party, his wife, Jassym Lora, wasn’t there due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, she had attended each and every game of KKR in India.

However, the Caribbean cricketer made sure that Jassym wished her best friend on his special day. Russell called her, and she wished Rinku in a special manner; she also talked to the likes of Nitish Rana and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

The Aligarh-born was not able to recognize who was speaking to him over the phone, but as soon as he realized, he immediately said: “Hi Jass”. His reaction left everyone in splits.

Jassym also shared an Instagram story, regarding the same, and captioned it as “My bestie, Happy Birthday”.

Russell is currently the world’s best all-rounder: Rinku

Meanwhile, Rinku feels no one can match the big-hitting prowess of Dre Russ, and he remains the world’s best all-rounder at the moment.

“There is no one who can hit the ball better than him. He has a lot of life and strength in him,” Rinku said in an interview to KKR’s website.

The 23-year-old further said that he hit it off well with Russell from the first season despite his lack of proficiency in English.

“I haven’t really spoken much with him because I can’t speak in English that well. But yeah, the first year we enjoyed a lot on his birthday in our room.

“We even partied and danced together. So, I guess we started bonding well afterwards,” he added.

Rinku became a part of KKR in 2018 and the same year, he finished as the leading run-scorer for Uttar Pradesh in the group-stage with 803 runs in nine matches. Rinku is yet to play in the ongoing IPL and would be hoping that he gets some games this season.