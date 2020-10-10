IPL 2020: Andre Russell’s wife gives an epic reply to a fan asking her to be with the all-rounder in UAE

Andre Russell hasn't been able to replicate his last year's form in IPL 2020.

Russell's wife Jassym Lora hits back at a fan who asked her to go to Dubai and improve her husband's form.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has failed to live up to the expectations of cricket fanatics in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scalped crucial wickets on occasions but has struggled with the bat.

Russell was KKR’s star performer in IPL 2019, where he scored 510 runs at a phenomenal strike-rate of 204.81.

This season, Russell has only managed 55 runs off 40 balls. He averages 11 in five innings and has only hit four sixes in the tournament. Keeping his record in mind, even Russell would be disappointed with his form. KKR are slated to play at least eight more matches, and surely, the Caribbean cricketer would look to improve his performance going ahead.

Upset with Russell’s ongoing form, a fan asked his wife, Jassym Lora, to travel to Dubai. “Jassym aunty please go to Dubai Russell is not in good form,” the user wrote. Upset with the comment, Jassym also hit back and wrote, “He’s in the best form.”

Another user wrote: “Is everything ok between you and Russel mam.”

To which, she replied, “I think so why.”

With the rise of social media, trolls are now targetting players’ wives and kids on the internet. Several players have faced abuses for their below-par performances in the ongoing IPL.

Recently, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav were personally attacked on Twitter and Instagram. Users even involved the players’ family members and hurled abuses and physical threats at them.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) captain Steve Smith also had to face the wrath of fans after failing to put up a big show with the bat.