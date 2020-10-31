AUS vs IND: KL Rahul reacts after replacing Rohit Sharma as vice-captain for Australia series

KL Rahul has replaced injured Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain for Australia tour.

Rahul has also been picked in the Test squad for series' Down Under.

KL Rahul is having a dream run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He is currently the Orange Cap Holder with 595 runs in 12 matches. He even led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) from the front and helped them turnaround the situation by registering five straight wins after as many defeats on the trot.

Earlier this week, BCCI rewarded the Karnataka stalwart for his consistency in the white-ball format by appointing him as the vice-captain of Team India in the limited-over formats for the upcoming Australia tour.

Notably, Rohit Sharma, who has been the vice-captain for Virat Kohli and Co. in the ODI and T20I format, has not been named in the squad due to a hamstring injury.

Now, Rahul has reacted to his new leadership role in the national side, stating that it was a very proud moment for him. Rahul said that he was not expecting such news.

“It is a very happy and proud moment. I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m very happy. I am ready for responsibility and challenge, and I will try to do my best for my team as much as I can,” said Rahul as quoted by KXIP official website.

“I am looking forward to the coming tour but the next 2-3 weeks before that are very important. The next 2-3 months will be very important. I am thinking about one day at a time, not much forward at the moment,” he added.

“He is a three-format player:” Tom Moody on Rahul

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody has backed BCCI’s decision to pick Rahul in the Test side. Moody reckoned that Mangalore-lad could perform well in Australia, especially during the Test series starting December 17 in Adelaide.

“They have picked class. He may not have recent form in Test cricket. KL Rahul has class player. They have selected someone who has experience Down Under. Not every player gets it right the first time. I think he is a three-format player,” Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

Even Rahul would be looking to improve history as his last tour of Australia wasn’t the greatest at all. He scored only 57 runs from three Tests.