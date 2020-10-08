Australia vs India Test series to start with day-night game in Adelaide

India tour of Australia to begin on November 26.

The four-match Test series between Australia and India later this year will start with a day-night game in Adelaide.

The long tour (more than two months) is scheduled to begin with the limited-overs games; three ODIs in Brisbane followed by three T20Is in Adelaide.

The pink-ball Test, which will be India’s maiden day-night Test overseas, will take place at the Adelaide Oval (December 17-21). Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) would remain the venue for the traditional Boxing Day Test (December 26-30) followed by Tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7-11) and The Gabba (January 15-19).

Schedule of India tour to Australia 2020-21:

ODI Series:

1st ODI: November 26

2nd ODI: November 28

3rd ODI: November 30

T20I Series:

1st T20I: December 04

2nd T20I: December 06

3rd T20I: December 08

Test Series:

1st Test: December 17 to 21 (D/N)

2nd Test: December 26 to 30 (Boxing Day)

3rd Test: January 7 to 11

4th Test: January 15 to 19

Team India to fly directly from Dubai to Australia:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to fly the entire contingent from bubble to bubble. Those players who are selected for tour and are not a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign in UAE, will be called up and quarantined in Dubai before being assembled with the rest of the players for the flight to Australia.

A total of 25 member-team is expected to be picked by the BCCI selection committee fo the tour Down Under. The biggest challenge as of now is to get players the permission to train during the 14-day quarantine period as the first match will be played on November 26 while the IPL final is on November 10.