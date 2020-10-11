BCCI announces the schedule and squads for Women’s T20 Challenge 2020

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 is scheduled to begin from November 4.

The tournament final will be played on November 9.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and squads for upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge. The 2020 edition of the tournament will be played from November 4-9.

The venues are yet to be announced by the apex Indian board. All the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST, same time as the evening games of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The three sides naming Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity will be headed by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj. The reigning champions Supernovas will take on Velocity in the opening game.

Here is the schedule for the tournament:

Match 1: Supernovas vs Velocity – November 4, 7:30 PM IST

Match 2: Velocity vs Trailblazers – November 5, 3:30 PM IST

Match 3: Trailblazers vs Supernovas – November 7, 7:30 PM IST

Final: November 9, 7:30 PM IST

The three squads will consist of 15 members, including four overseas players in each team. Supernovas will feature Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Shakera Selman and Ayabonga Khaka as their foreign players.

Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone and Salma Khatun are part of Trailblazers team, along with Natthakan Chantham – the first Thailand cricketer to feature in the tournament. At the same time, Danielle Wyatt, Leigh Kasperek, Sune Luus and Jahanara Alam are part of the Velocity team.

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Hayley Matthews are among those overseas players who aren’t part of the Women’s T20 Challenge this year.

It is mainly because the tournament is clashing with the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia which is scheduled to start from October 25 and run until November 29.

Here are the squads of all three sides:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.