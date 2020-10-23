Big Bash League: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh on BBL teams hit list for the upcoming season

Yuvraj is eligible to take part in BBL|10.

Dhoni and Raina will have to take NOC from the BCCI.

The tenth season of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) is all set to begin from the second week of December. Around the same time, the Indian cricket team is scheduled to tour Australia for a limited-overs series and four Tests. Therefore, many Aussie stars will be giving BBL|10 a miss.

The Big Bash has also confirmed that in this season clubs will be allowed to field three international players, permitting clubs to carry an additional ‘marquee’ squad member outside of their salary cap.

Since it’s inception in 2010, the competition has dictated that clubs are limited to just two overseas players in a starting XI, designed to help promote local-based players.

The money for the third international player will be drawn from the player payment pool and a ‘significant additional investment from Cricket Australia’.

In the meantime, reports in cricket.com.au suggest that the BBL teams are eager to pick three Indian players namely MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh. Notably, both Dhoni and Raina retired from international cricket in August this year while Yuvraj had announced his retirement on June 10, 2019. Thus, none of the three players would be bound with any commitment when the BBL|10 gets underway.

The 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj is eligible to take part in BBL|10, and it was earlier revealed that the left-hander is very interested in playing on the Australian pitches. However, the same is not true for Dhoni and Raina. Both the players are an integral part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn’t issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to those who are actively involved in Indian cricket.

While Dhoni is leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing 13th season of the IPL, Raina gave the tournament a miss this year citing personal reasons. But, he will be back in the auctions or would be retained by CSK for the 2021 edition of the IPL.