Cricket South Africa (CSA) board members resign from their respective positions

It all started with a resignation of former acting president Beresford Williams on Sunday.

In the latest development, the entire Cricket South Africa (CSA) board members have resigned and stepped down from their respective positions.

The resignations of the remaining four CSA board members were made on Monday, a day after six others quit. All the resignations have now cleared the way for a temporary structure to be put in place by the South African government, in order to run the game.

It all started with former acting president Beresford Williams, who decided to go out of the organisation on Sunday. After Williams, six other members of the board naming Angelo Carolissen, Donovan May, Tebogo Siko, John Mogodi and Dheven Dharmalingham also did the same.

Only Zola Thamae, Marius Schoeman, Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw and Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile were left, but, on Monday, the official Twitter handle of CSA revealed that all remaining members of the apex board have resigned to serve the interest of cricket in the rainbow nation.

“After the members’ council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire board should resign – which they did. All independent and non-independent directors have now resigned,” tweeted CSA.

Currently, Rihan Richards is in control of cricket in South Africa. On Sunday, he was appointed as president of the members’ council – CSA’s highest authority.

Meanwhile, acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender, director of cricket Graeme Smith and company secretary Welsh Gwaza appear to be still in their positions.

Though it is unclear who will be on the interim committee, it is also unknown as of now whether the game will be handed back to CSA after its next annual meeting on December 5.

When it comes to the upcoming fixtures, then South Africa’s domestic season will start on November 2. England team would also arrive in the Rainbow Nation next month to play three ODIs and three T20Is.