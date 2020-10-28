CSA releases 2020-21 home season details; England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan to tour South Africa

Cricket South Africa releases fresh home season 2020-21 details.

England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan will visit South Africa for Tests, ODI and T20I series.

On Tuesday – a day after all members of South Africa Cricket (CSA) board resigned – the apex body announced the fixtures for the upcoming home season.

Teams like Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan will visit the rainbow nation. CSA have already secured government permission last week for next month’s tour by England.

South Africa will face England in three ODIs and as many T20Is from November 27 to December 9. After which, Sri Lanka will tour Africa for Two Tests from December 26 to January 7 next year.

In February-March 2021, Australia will arrive for three Tests. Similarly, Pakistan will follow for three ODIs and as many T20Is in April. However, no details for the tours by Australia and Pakistan have been provided as yet.

Not to mention that all the matches will take place behind closed doors. Moreover, all the fixtures will either be a part of ICC World Test Championship or ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

“We are delighted to announce the schedule of men’s international cricket for the home season. It is an absolute pleasure to deliver more good news for our cricket-loving fans to consume, following last week’s confirmed tour against England and domestic season launch,” said CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender in an official statement.

“I would like to express my gratitude and thanks on behalf of CSA, to the boards of England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan for their agreement to these tours and assisting us in bringing the beautiful game to the South African public under the ‘new normal’ that COVID-19 has presented us. I am certain that very competitive displays of cricket will thoroughly entertain us,” he added.

Here are the fixtures of South Africa men’s team for 2020-21 home season

vs England

Friday, November 27 – 1st T20I, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, November 29 – 2nd T20I, Boland Park, Paarl

Tuesday, December 01 – 3rd T20I, Newlands, Cape Town

Friday, December 04 – 1st ODI, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, December 06 – 2nd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday, December 09 – 3rd ODI, Newlands, Cape Town

vs Sri Lanka