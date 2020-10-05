Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 due to finger injury

DC spinner Amit Mishra ruled out from IPL 2020.

Mishra had hurt his finger during the game against KKR on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a finger injury he sustained in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah on Saturday.

During the game against KKR, Mishra had hurt his bowling finger in an effort to take a catch of Nitish Rana. The leggie dived to his right to catch the ball but ended up hurting his finger in the process.

While speaking to ANI, a DC official confirmed that a tendon injury was seen in the scans that were conducted on Mishra’s finger on Sunday. He also said that DC would miss the experience of the veteran spinner and his presence in the change room.

“The reports have come in, and it is bad news. He will be unavailable for the rest of the season, and we will need to look at a replacement. But the worst part is that he was looking in a great rhythm and was bowling really well. His experience was something that was not just helping him in the middle on these UAE wickets, but also the young spinners in the team,” said the official.

Mishra was looking in good touch in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. The 37-year-old leggie bowled superbly against KKR in Sharjah, which is considered to be a graveyard for bowlers. He had removed in-form batsman Shubman Gill and conceded only 14 runs in his two overs. Overall, he played three games and picked up three wickets.

The DC official further remarked that Mishra wouldn’t face any kind of problem concerning his salary as he was injured while playing for DC.

“With the JSW brand, Mishra will have the confidence that his injury would be looked after well and his rehabilitation would be top-class as JSW have a robust system in place. Even his player fee isn’t something he will need to worry about as he was injured while playing for Delhi Capitals,” the official added.

Mishra couldn’t bowl any further in the match against Dinesh Karthik-led side, and his absence was felt by skipper Shreyas Iyer who spoke about it in the post-match presentation.

“Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. We were confident we had two good overs left, but anything could happen, it is a funny game is T20s and especially here in Sharjah,” Iyer had said.