From Nicholas Pooran to KL Rahul: Here is the list of players with fastest fifties in IPL history

Nicholas Pooran slammed fastest fifty of IPL 2020 against SRH on Thursday.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) top-order batsman Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat during an IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 08).
The West Indies power-hitter raced to his fifty off just 17 balls, and it was the fastest in IPL 2020. His exhibition of hitting was breathtaking, and it was highlighted in one over bowled by Abdul Samad in which Pooran smashed four massive sixes and scored 28 runs in total. However, Pooran’s knock went in vain as KXIP lost the game by 69 runs.
Pooran joins Gayle and Gilchrist in the elite list
Meanwhile, Pooran has entered an elite club of players who have scored the fastest fifty in IPL history. Pooran’s knock put him level with Chris Gayle, Hardik Pandya, Adam Gilchrist, Ishan Kishan, Sunil Narine and Chris Morris for scoring a fifty off just 17 balls.
The record of fastest fifty in the history of IPL is with KL Rahul. The current KXIP skipper blasted a half-century off just 14 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2018 edition of the IPL. Rahul hit a total of four sixes and six boundaries to get to 51.
Hard-hitting batsman Yusuf Pathan is at the second spot as he scored a quick-fire fifty off just 15 balls against SRH in IPL 2014.
Fastest Fifties in IPL History
|Position
|Player
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|Balls
|6s
|4s
|Runs
|1
|KL Rahul
|DC
|IS Bindra Stadium
|08 April 2018
|14
|4
|6
|51
|2
|Yusuf Pathan
|SRH
|Eden Gardens
|24 May 2014
|15
|7
|5
|72
|3
|Sunil Narine
|RCB
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|07 May 2017
|15
|4
|6
|54
|4
|Suresh Raina
|KXIP
|Wankhede Stadium
|30 May 2014
|16
|6
|12
|87
|5
|Chris Gayle
|PWI
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|23 April 2013
|17
|17
|13
|175
|6
|Hardik Pandya
|KKR
|Eden Gardens
|28 April 2019
|17
|9
|6
|91
|7
|Adam Gilchrist
|DC
|Supersport Park
|22 May 2009
|17
|5
|10
|85
|8
|Chris Morris
|GL
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground
|27 April 2016
|17
|8
|4
|82
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|SRH
|Dubai Int’l Cricket Stadium
|08 October 2020
|17
|7
|5
|77
|10
|Ishan Kishan
|KKR
|Eden Gardens
|09 May 2018
|17
|6
|5
|62
*Last updated till the SRH v KXIP match, IPL 2020.