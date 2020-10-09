From Nicholas Pooran to KL Rahul: Here is the list of players with fastest fifties in IPL history

Nicholas Pooran slammed fastest fifty of IPL 2020 against SRH on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) top-order batsman Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat during an IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 08).

The West Indies power-hitter raced to his fifty off just 17 balls, and it was the fastest in IPL 2020. His exhibition of hitting was breathtaking, and it was highlighted in one over bowled by Abdul Samad in which Pooran smashed four massive sixes and scored 28 runs in total. However, Pooran’s knock went in vain as KXIP lost the game by 69 runs.

Pooran joins Gayle and Gilchrist in the elite list

Meanwhile, Pooran has entered an elite club of players who have scored the fastest fifty in IPL history. Pooran’s knock put him level with Chris Gayle, Hardik Pandya, Adam Gilchrist, Ishan Kishan, Sunil Narine and Chris Morris for scoring a fifty off just 17 balls.

The record of fastest fifty in the history of IPL is with KL Rahul. The current KXIP skipper blasted a half-century off just 14 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2018 edition of the IPL. Rahul hit a total of four sixes and six boundaries to get to 51.

Hard-hitting batsman Yusuf Pathan is at the second spot as he scored a quick-fire fifty off just 15 balls against SRH in IPL 2014.

Fastest Fifties in IPL History

Position Player Against Venue Match Date Balls 6s 4s Runs 1 KL Rahul DC IS Bindra Stadium 08 April 2018 14 4 6 51 2 Yusuf Pathan SRH Eden Gardens 24 May 2014 15 7 5 72 3 Sunil Narine RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 07 May 2017 15 4 6 54 4 Suresh Raina KXIP Wankhede Stadium 30 May 2014 16 6 12 87 5 Chris Gayle PWI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 23 April 2013 17 17 13 175 6 Hardik Pandya KKR Eden Gardens 28 April 2019 17 9 6 91 7 Adam Gilchrist DC Supersport Park 22 May 2009 17 5 10 85 8 Chris Morris GL Feroz Shah Kotla Ground 27 April 2016 17 8 4 82 9 Nicholas Pooran SRH Dubai Int’l Cricket Stadium 08 October 2020 17 7 5 77 10 Ishan Kishan KKR Eden Gardens 09 May 2018 17 6 5 62

*Last updated till the SRH v KXIP match, IPL 2020.