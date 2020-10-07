From Virender Sehwag to Yuvraj Singh: Cricket fraternity pour wishes to Zaheer Khan on his birthday

  • Zaheer Khan is currently in UAE as Director of Cricket Operations for MI in IPL 2020.

  • Zaheer has taken more than 300 Test wickets for India.

Wishes poured in from all around the world as India’s legendary bowler Zaheer Khan turned 42 on Wednesday (October 07). The former India international is the only Indian pacer after all-time great Kapil Dev to collect more than 300 wickets in the longest format. Zaheer has 311 scalps to his name in the 92 Tests.


Zaheer is India’s highest wicket-taker in 2003, 2007 and 2011 World Cups (18, 5, 21). The Mumbaikar is also 4th on the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs. He has played 200 ODIs and picked up 282 wickets.

The former left-arm pacer is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Director of Cricket Operations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Zaheer’s dear friend Yuvraj Singh posted a special tribute video which had a montage of some unforgettable memories.


“To my brother from another mother – who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I’ve got your back in your old age too Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday, @ImZaheer,” wrote Yuvi on Twitter.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wished Zaheer in his own style. Viru termed Zaheer as a person who gives the best advice on everything.

“Happy Birthday, Zakeshwar Baba.The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything. Khaao Mast Kheer, because it is janamdin of Zaheer,” tweeted Sehwag.



India skipper Virat Kohli wrote a heartwarming short note to wish Zaheer. He wrote: “Many happy returns of the day fella @ImZaheer. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day.”

Here is how other cricketers wished Zaheer:

