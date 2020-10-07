From Virender Sehwag to Yuvraj Singh: Cricket fraternity pour wishes to Zaheer Khan on his birthday

Zaheer Khan is currently in UAE as Director of Cricket Operations for MI in IPL 2020.

Zaheer has taken more than 300 Test wickets for India.

Wishes poured in from all around the world as India’s legendary bowler Zaheer Khan turned 42 on Wednesday (October 07). The former India international is the only Indian pacer after all-time great Kapil Dev to collect more than 300 wickets in the longest format. Zaheer has 311 scalps to his name in the 92 Tests.

Zaheer is India’s highest wicket-taker in 2003, 2007 and 2011 World Cups (18, 5, 21). The Mumbaikar is also 4th on the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs. He has played 200 ODIs and picked up 282 wickets.

The former left-arm pacer is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Director of Cricket Operations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Zaheer’s dear friend Yuvraj Singh posted a special tribute video which had a montage of some unforgettable memories.

“To my brother from another mother – who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I’ve got your back in your old age too Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday, @ImZaheer,” wrote Yuvi on Twitter.

To my brother from another mother – who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I've got your back in your old age too 😜 Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa 😂 lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/x2fwYoeO1w — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020



Former India opener Virender Sehwag wished Zaheer in his own style. Viru termed Zaheer as a person who gives the best advice on everything.

“Happy Birthday, Zakeshwar Baba.The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything. Khaao Mast Kheer, because it is janamdin of Zaheer,” tweeted Sehwag.

Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba.

The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything.

Khaao Mast Kheer,because it is janamdin of Zaheer. pic.twitter.com/RG4R6KnKgI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2020

India skipper Virat Kohli wrote a heartwarming short note to wish Zaheer. He wrote: “Many happy returns of the day fella @ImZaheer. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day.”

Many happy returns of the day fella @ImZaheer. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day. ☺️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 7, 2020



Here is how other cricketers wished Zaheer:

Happy Birthday @ImZaheer wishing you good health and happiness today and always 😊🎂 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 7, 2020

Happy birthday @ImZaheer bhai, may you have a good day and beyond. 🎂🎂 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

Wish you a very Happy birthday big brother @ImZaheer have great day and great year ahead 🎂 #happybirthdayzaheerkhan pic.twitter.com/xpeuI7L4Ka — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) October 7, 2020

Happy birthday to the greatest left arm seamer India has produced. Have a great year @ImZaheer. Your contributions to team India in the overseas victories is a thing to emulate #happybirthdayzaheerkhan pic.twitter.com/QLUg6VuFvb — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) October 7, 2020

Happy birthday brother @ImZaheer khush raho tandrust raho.. khan sab the great 🤗🤗 love always pic.twitter.com/WfqFXjLzQy — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 7, 2020

Happy birthday Zak pa 🎂 @ImZaheer May god bless you with happiness, good health and wealth 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d7caMyf9Op — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 7, 2020

Happy birthday @ImZaheer keep staying ,cool as a cucumber forever 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/djlTaispkO — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 7, 2020

Wishing you good health and happiness….@ImZaheer pa. God bless! pic.twitter.com/Lc8NsHBzK7 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 7, 2020

There's never been a better role model than @ImZaheer for a left-arm pacer for our generation. In fact, he still is a great inspiration for any pacer.#HappyBirthdayZaheerKhan Zak Pa! Beauty of India where Zaheer can be Zakpa😂 #WednesdayMotivation #wednesdaymorning #ZaheerKhan pic.twitter.com/pwZCyD8yKT — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 7, 2020