Graeme Swann, Ajit Agarkar reveal their contenders for IPL 2020 playoffs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has crossed the half-way stage as all the eight teams have played their seven matches out of 14.

Amid the fear of COVID-19, the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league is taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a bio-secure bubble with strict rules and regulations.

The half-way stage has kept the fans to the edge of their seats as IPL 2020 has already produced some enormous totals, record-breaking chases, acrobatic fielding, six-hitting shows and game-changing spells.

When it comes to the standings, Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sitting at the top four spots respectively. However, the rest four teams are still alive in the competition.

Meanwhile, former India international Ajit Agarkar has picked his top-four teams to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2020.

The cricketer-turned-commentator has selected MI, DC and KKR as his top-3 sides. He termed DC and MI as the two best teams.

“It’s such a close tournament, so many ups and downs, but clearly Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams, form-wise and personnel-wise. KKR, in my opinion, got a real bonus win against CSK. They are my third team,” Ajit Agarkar said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected.’

For the fourth team, Agarkar revealed that he had picked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the start of the tournament. Since CSK so far had a disappointing season, the former Indian seamer has named Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as prime candidates for the fourth position.

“The fourth team for me is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. I had CSK at the start of the tournament, but at the moment, these two teams look slightly better than what CSK is playing,” added Agarkar.

Graeme Swann names his third and fourth team for IPL 2020 playoffs

On the same chat show, former England spinner, Graeme Swann, also picked two teams that will qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing lucrative league. Swann opined that Sunrisers and Royals would make it to the top-4.

“I’m definitely going with Sunrisers Hyderabad cause Jonny Bairstow not only looks dapper with his ginger hair and the orange shirt, amazing, it shouldn’t go, but it does, but he’s also smashing it,” said Swann.

“And my fourth team is going more with my heart than my head, Rajasthan Royals, Tewatia hit5 sixes off that over and I fell for the Rajasthan Royals. They’ve lost all three games; they cannot get any worse. Ben Stokes is coming back. They are going to qualify,” the 41-year-old added.