Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya turns two months old; couple celebrates the day

Hardik is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020.

Natasa shares pics with baby boy Agastya on social media.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya turned two months old on September 30. The couple who is in long-distance currently due to the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, celebrated their son’s birthday in Mumbai as well as in Abu Dhabi.

Natasa took to her Instagram account and shared cutest photos posing with Agastya during the mini celebrations.

Hardik, meanwhile, posted a photo of Mumbai Indias themed cake with Agastya’s name printed on it.

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020. The baby was delivered at Akanksha hospital in Anand, Gujarat.

Talking about meeting Natasa, Hardik had earlier said in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came). She had no idea who I was.”

When asked about his parents’ reaction to their engagement which took place on New Year’s eve, the cricketer said, “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”