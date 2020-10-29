‘He might move overseas’: Scott Styris wants Surya Kumar Yadav to play international cricket for New Zealand

Surya Kumar smashed an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls against RCB on Wednesday.

SKY was lauded by one and all after his terrific knock helped MI chase down the target of 165 runs with five balls to spare.

When Suryakumar Yadav’s name did not appear in India’s limited-overs squad for Australia tour, it left many surprised. Yadav’s omission was the second biggest takeaway after Rohit Sharma’s exclusion, who is currently nursing an injured hamstring.

Like Indian cricketers, Harbhajan Singh and Manoj Tiwary, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris was also not pleased with Surya’s exclusion and took a jibe at the selectors saying that the 30-year-old might have to move overseas if he wants to make a name for himself.

“I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough,” Styris tweeted.

Styris’ tweet came shortly after Yadav played a fine knock to power Mumbai Indians (MI) to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). SKY starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 79 taking MI home in a chase of 165. This was his third fifty of the season with which he took his tally to 362 runs from 12 matches.

“I was looking to finish the game. I was looking to learn what my game is. Happy to have finished it. Lot of meditation has helped. One over the cover to Chahal and the back foot punch off Steyn were my favourites,” Surya said during the post-match presentation.

“I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before. Pleased to have finished the game. The team management and Rohit told me before the start of the tournament that you have played enough to take the game deep. I am glad I have been able to do it,” he added.