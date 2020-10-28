India tour of Australia: Harbhajan Singh, Manoj Tiwary unhappy with BCCI for not selecting Surya Kumar Yadav

Indian selectors ignored Surya Kumar Yadav once again.

Harbhajan Singh urged selectors to look through Surya's records.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India’s Test, ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming tour of Australia earlier this week. One non-selection that took many by surprise was of Surya Kumar Yadav.

Surya is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, the news hasn’t discouraged Surya at all as MI shared his picture on their Instagram handle with a motivational message. The 30-year-old responded to the post and wrote: “Grind, never stops.”

Harbhajan, Manoj not happy with the selectors

Surya has been a consistent performer for MI from the last three seasons. Even in the ongoing IPL 2020, he has been impressive and batting at a strike-rate of around 150. Furthermore, he hasn’t performed below the expectations for Mumbai in the domestic circuit as well.

Despite all this, Surya has been ignored by Indian selectors constantly. This has made several fans as well as some veterans of the fascinating game unhappy.

Senior spin bowler, Harbhajan Singh, was of the opinion that the Indian board needs to research deep into Surya’s overall numbers.

“Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team India… he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season… different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records,” Bhajji wrote on Twitter.

Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary also backed Surya, saying that he deserves a spot in the lineup. Tiwary spoke in favour of Axar Patel, who’s playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the current season.

“Hard luck @akshar2026 and @surya_14kumar on not making it to the Indian team dis time. Some years down d line, few cosy groups of people will say that u both were born/played at d wrong Era, but I would say u cud have easily played alongside ur competitors,” tweeted Tiwary.