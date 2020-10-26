IPL 2020: 7 interesting facts about KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy impressed the cricket fraternity with his remarkable bowling against DC on Saturday.

The mystery spinner picked up a five-wicket haul in his quota of four overs and conceded only 20 runs.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a great platform for uncapped cricketers to showcase their talent and grab the spotlight. They get the opportunity to share the change room with the best cricketers around the world and learn all the skills from top-quality coaches.

A similar story is continuing in the ongoing thirteenth season of IPL where names like Rahul Tewatia, Ravi Bishnoi, Devdutt Padikkal, and T Natarajan have become the talk of the town. Another name which has been added to this list is of spin bowler Varun Chakravarthy.

During the 42nd game of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, KKR mystery spinner Varun marked his arrival lavishly after he became the first bowler in this IPL to bag a five-wicket haul.

Varun conceded just 20 runs in his 4-over spell and earned prized scalps of Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel.

But who is this Varun Chakravarthy and what’s his story? Let’s check out the seven interesting facts about the spinner everyone is talking about: