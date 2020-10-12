IPL 2020: 7 lesser-known facts about the new IPL anchor, Kira Narayanan

In the absence of Mayanti Langer, a host of new anchors are gracing the IPL 2020.

As a child, Kira also learned Carnatic music and Bharatnatyam to stay close to her roots.

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has already flagged off its journey in style and Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the tournament, is leaving no stone unturned to maintain the glamour. Ahead of the start of the IPL 2020, many fans were surprised to know that one of the most familiar and favourite faces of IPL, Mayanti Langer, won’t be hosting the pre and post-match shows.

Clearing the air, Mayanti took to her social media handles and broke out the news of being blessed with a baby. Mayanti also stated, had IPL been held on its scheduled time, she would have been the part of the event.

In the mean-time, the list of new female presenters was announced which includes Kira Narayanan, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Tanya Purohit and Neroli Meadows.

Let’s have a look at some lesser-known facts about new IPL girl – Kira Narayanan:

1.) Kira was born on 26th January 1994, in Chennai. She is the daughter of an IT professional father and mother who is a teacher. She spent her early days of life in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

2.) Kira went on to read BSc Psychology at University College London, concurrently earning her Diploma in Acting for Film from the New York Film Academy (New York) and her membership at the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain (London).

3.) Kira is most widely known across India for playing the role of Princess Jasmine in the stage musical version of the Disney film ‘Aladdin’, produced by ticketing giant BookMyShow.

4.) In 2018, she made her debut in the world of cinema by doing a role in the Tamil movie ‘Koothan’.

5.) In the year 2019, Kira filled in the shoes of Audrey Hepburn and Julie Andrews to play the role of protagonist Eliza Doolittle in the iconic play ‘My Fair Lady’. She then also featured in a web series named ‘Minus one’, playing the role of Devika/Lavanya.

6.) She made her debut as a sports anchor in English Television, presenting the show Pro Kabaddi League on Star Sports. Later, Kira went on to host a few cricketing events as well.

7.) Kira has also worked as a model for Textile and Jewellery Brands in India.