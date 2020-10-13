IPL 2020: AB de Villiers’ monster six hits a moving car outside the Sharjah stadium; video goes viral

AB de Villiers' sublime knock helped RCB beat KKR on Monday.

De Villiers was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his quick-fire 73 off 55 balls

AB de Villiers’ six-hitting ability can change the course of any game. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium witnessed an exhibition of big-hitting by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) veteran during the 28th Match of the IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday (October 12).

One monstrous six not only cleared the stadium but also hit a moving car.

This all happened in the 16th over of the first innings bowled by KKR seamer Kamlesh Nagarkoti. In the same over, De Villiers had cleared their intentions to hit almost every ball. And the youngster ended up dishing out the fourth delivery of the over in the slot to the batsman. The Proteas star just got under the slower one and slammed it high and long out of the stadium.

Here’s the video:

RCB thrashed KKR by 82 runs

Chris Morris and Washington Sundar were among the wickets after De Villiers top-scored with 73 not out as Virat Kohli-led RCB defeated KKR by a huge margin of 82 runs.

After opting to bat, RCB posted 194 for 2 in their quota of 20 overs. Aaron Finch (47) and Devdutt Padikkal (32) gave their side a terrific start. Post their dismissals, Kohli (33 not out) and de Villiers stitched a 100-wicket stand for the third wicket.

In reply, KKR were restricted to 112 for 9. Morris (2/17) and Sundar (2/20) picked up two wickets each. Navdeep Saini (1/17), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12), Mohammed Siraj (1/24) and Isuru Udana (1/19) settled with a wicket apiece.

Speaking after the match, Kohli lavished praise on De Villiers as the RCB skipper described his teammate’s knock as a ‘superhuman’ effort. “This pitch was drier. And the day was pleasant so we thought there would be no dew. Barring one superhuman, every batsman struggled on the pitch. The talk was around getting 165, but we got 194 you know exactly why. It was unbelievable,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.