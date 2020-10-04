IPL 2020: Abhishek Bachchan and others react as MI overpower SRH by 34 runs at Sharjah

Quinton de Kock, James Pattinson (Image Source: Twitter)

  • MI crushed SRH by 34 runs at Sharjah on Sunday.

  • De Kock scored his maiden fifty in IPL 2020.

In the seventeenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Sunday.


With the victory, MI also climbed to the top spot in the points table with a net run rate of +1.214.

Chasing 209, SRH lost opener Jonny Bairstow (25) early. Skipper David Warner (60) and Manish Pandey (30) steadied the innings as they added a crucial 60-run stand before James Pattinson removed Pandey.


Warner, on the other hand, kept on tickling the scoreboard and completed his 45th half-century in the cash-rich league.

Kane Williamson (3) and Priyam Garg (8) got out cheaply that put excessive pressure on Warner. The explosive Aussie batsman then became the second victim of Pattinson.

In the end, SRH could only reach 174/7, losing the game by 34 runs.


For MI, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Pattinson bagged two wickets each while Krunal Pandya picked up one scalp.

De Kock’s brilliance took MI to 208/5

Earlier, Quinton de Kock found his form as he scored 67 off just 39 deliveries. The left-handed batsman smashed 4 fours and as many sixes during his stay at the crease.

The adventurous duo of Hardika Pandya (28) and Kieron Pollard (25 not out) scored valuable runs. But it was Krunal Pandya who pushed MI to 208/5 with 20 runs off just four deliveries in the last over.


Rashid Khan was the least expensive bowler for SRH as he conceded only 22 runs from his quota of four overs and also picked up the vital wicket of De Kock.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

