IPL 2020: Abhishek Bachchan and others react as MI overpower SRH by 34 runs at Sharjah

MI crushed SRH by 34 runs at Sharjah on Sunday.

De Kock scored his maiden fifty in IPL 2020.

In the seventeenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Sunday.

With the victory, MI also climbed to the top spot in the points table with a net run rate of +1.214.

Chasing 209, SRH lost opener Jonny Bairstow (25) early. Skipper David Warner (60) and Manish Pandey (30) steadied the innings as they added a crucial 60-run stand before James Pattinson removed Pandey.

Warner, on the other hand, kept on tickling the scoreboard and completed his 45th half-century in the cash-rich league.

Kane Williamson (3) and Priyam Garg (8) got out cheaply that put excessive pressure on Warner. The explosive Aussie batsman then became the second victim of Pattinson.

In the end, SRH could only reach 174/7, losing the game by 34 runs.

For MI, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Pattinson bagged two wickets each while Krunal Pandya picked up one scalp.

De Kock’s brilliance took MI to 208/5

Earlier, Quinton de Kock found his form as he scored 67 off just 39 deliveries. The left-handed batsman smashed 4 fours and as many sixes during his stay at the crease.

The adventurous duo of Hardika Pandya (28) and Kieron Pollard (25 not out) scored valuable runs. But it was Krunal Pandya who pushed MI to 208/5 with 20 runs off just four deliveries in the last over.

Rashid Khan was the least expensive bowler for SRH as he conceded only 22 runs from his quota of four overs and also picked up the vital wicket of De Kock.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Solid all round performance by #MI to win the game. Particularly impressive in defending score as #SRH at one stage looked on course to get 200-plus. Lack of depth in #SRH batting and bowling showed up — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 4, 2020



As cricket is evolving, so are the players, to be ahead one needs to adapt to the condition as well as the situation. Highly impressed with the way @krunalpandya24 has analysed his game & prepared himself for Sharjah. @mipaltan “खेळाचा संपूर्ण आनंद घेतला” 👍 #ProGyaan #IPL2020 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 4, 2020

The first team to not concede 200 at Sharjah this season 👉 #MumbaiIndians 👈 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 4, 2020

Most SIXES conceded in #IPL2020 11* – Bumrah

10 – Jadeja

9 – Curran

8 – Narine Surprising names! #MIvSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 4, 2020

Excellent performance by @mipaltan & the win takes them to the 3rd position! @SunRisers needs to fix the issues in their middle-order to come back strongly! @davidwarner31 tried his best but both @_jamespattinson & #TrentBoult bowled exceedingly well. Big win for #MI!#IPL2020 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 4, 2020

Warner's innings would have been a classic if he had stayed till the end. But, #MumbaiIndians keeps getting better. #SRHvsMI #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 4, 2020

Mumbai Indians while defending 200+ Target Won : 10 💙

Lost : 0#MIvSRH — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 4, 2020

Runs Conceded by each team in Sharjah (2020 IPL) RR – 200 & 223

CSK – 216

KXIP – 226

KKR – 228

DC – 210

SRH – 208 MI – 174 💙#MIvSRH — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 4, 2020