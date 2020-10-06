IPL 2020: Actress Saiyami Kher reacts hilariously after R Ashwin issues ‘mankad’ warning to all batsmen

Ravichandran Ashwin has issued final warning after refusing to mankad Aaron Finch on Monday.

Saiyami Kher reacted to Ashwin's tweet after the match against RCB.

Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed that there will be no more warnings from his side for batsmen backing up outside the crease in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Monday, Ashwin stopped at the point of his delivery stride as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Aaron Finch stepped too far outside the crease at the non-striker’s end. Ashwin, however, chose not to run him out.

Ashwin took to Twitter after DC’s win, and wrote, “Let’s make it clear! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. Ricky Ponting #runout #nonstriker.”

He then joked, “Aaron Finch and I are good buddies btw [by the way].”

The incident took place in the third over of RCB’s run-chase. Ashwin was getting ready to bowl to Devdutt Padikkal, and Finch had gone a long way outside the crease at the other end. The DC offie paused his bowling action to warn Finch, instead of mankading him.

Ashwin had mankaded Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 when he was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab. His action was received with divided opinions across the cricketing world, with some supporting him and others criticising him.

The 34-year-old also had mankaded Lahiru Thirimanne during an ODI against Sri Lanka in Australia. But the appeal was withdrawn by then India captain Virender Sehwag after consultation with Sachin Tendulkar.

In the mean-time, Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher responded hilariously to Ashwin’s “first and final warning of 2020” to all other batsmen for straying out of the crease.

“Hahahahaha this is hilarious,” tweeted Saiyami.

As per several reports, Saiyami was once all set to be included in Indian women’s cricket team, but she decided to quit the game and became an actress like her grandmother, late Usha Kiran.