IPL 2020: Aditi Hundia ignites romance rumours with Ishan Kishan after another Instagram story

Ishan starred with the bat against CSK on Friday.

Kishan's mammoth six gets a 'fiery' reaction from Aditi.

One of the brightest stars for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been Ishan Kishan.

The 22-year-old southpaw has taken the given opportunities to cement his place in the busy MI middle-order and on Friday, guided his side to an emphatic 10-wicket win over the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Sharjah.

In regular skipper Rohit Sharma’s absence, Kishan opened the innings with wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, and it proved to be a good move.

Kishan scored an unbeaten 68 off just 37 balls, and his 116-run partnership with De Kock was enough to decimate CSK.

In the meantime, Aditi Hundia, Ishan’s rumoured girlfriend, was mightily pleased with the MI batsman. She was awestruck after one of Kishan’s sixes went out of the Sharjah stadium. She captioned her Instagram story as “Fiyaaahhh”.

Aditi, the Miss Supranational India 2018, has been a heartthrob on social media. Her pictures from last year’s IPL had gone viral on the internet.

In the IPL final between MI and CSK last year, the cameraman had captured Aditi for a couple of times, and soon her pictures were all over the internet with many going weak on their knees.

On October 1, Aditi, who is rumoured to dating Ishan for last two years, lauded her boyfriend for his brilliant knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). She took to Instagram and uploaded a snapshot from the game on her story. “I am so so proud of you baby,” Aditi captioned her Insta story.