IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s daughter, family of other CSK players get violent threats; Irfan Pathan reacts

The MS Dhoni-led side has lost 4 games out of their first six contests in the IPL 2020.

Social media can be a vile place. Cricketers have often suffered the sharp edge of ‘fans’ after their off-day on the field. In the latest instance, the families of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players, including Ziva, the five-year-old daughter of captain MS Dhoni, have received online threats via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The Super Kings, in their previous game, suffered a 10-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after being ahead in the match till last three overs.

The personal form of Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav too have been criticised in the ongoing IPL. Dhoni made a 12-ball 11 before losing his wicket of KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s wrong-un.

Jadhav was subjected to even sharper diatribe after he missed three balls in succession against Andre Russell in the death overs that stagnated what would have been a regulation chase. It has been speculated that Jadhav could be dropped from the team because of his underwhelming performances.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming though supported Jadhav and said the right-handed batsman would perform well sooner than later.

Following CSK’s dramatic defeat, Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter was also targetted by trollers. In the disturbing incident, she even received rape and physical abuse threats on social media. Several threats were noticed on Dhoni’s Twitter account as well as his wife Sakshi’s Instagram.

Reacting to the worrying incident, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned the mentality of such people.

Irfan took to Twitter to highlight that players may not give their best on the field, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to give threats to a young child.

“All the players giving their best, sometimes it just doesn’t work but it’s doesn’t give anyone any authority to give a threat to a young child #mentality #respect,” tweeted Irfan.