IPL 2020: ‘Baap re Baap’ – Sakshi Dhoni reacts after Ravindra Jadeja’s sixes hand CSK win over KKR

Jadeja hit back to back sixes in the last over of the match to beat KKR.

Sakshi Dhoni was amazed by Jaddu's six-hitting ability on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 31 off just 11 deliveries to help his side chase down a 173 runs target against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on Thursday.

Jadeja hit back to back sixes off the final two deliveries to help CSK register a win which seemed unlikely at one stage.

The Super Kings may be out of contention for a spot in the playoffs but this victory will not be forgotten easily, considering their lack of success in IPL 2020. CSK’s triumph also made defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Well, Jadeja may have ensured a superb finish to the chase, but the credit for setting it up goes to opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. The youngster mixed aggression with caution to initially stitch a 50-run partnership with Shane Watson before following it up with a 68-run stand with Ambati Rayudu.

Gaikwad scored 72 runs off 53 deliveries in an innings studded with six fours and two sixes to keep CSK in the hunt. His dismissal in the 18th over brought Jadeja to the crease, who eventually emerged as the perfect successor.

“Baap re baap (Oh My God!) @ravindrajadeja,” MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi captioned her post on Instagram.

Earlier, KKR posted a total of 172/5 in their stipulated 20 overs after being sent in to bat.

Nitish Rana was the highest scorer, accumulating 87 runs off 61 deliveries with 10 fours and 4 sixes to his name.